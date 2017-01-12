Suspected serial killer has prior conviction for rape and murder

The police are not releasing the name of the 26-year-old man who has been charged with killing three elderly people in Østerbro in February and March, but it has been confirmed he has a prior conviction for rape and murder.

At first it was believed the three elderly people, who all lived in the same residential complex on Vangehusvej in Ydre Østerbro near the border with Hellerup, had died of natural causes, but their relatives and then the police began to join the dots.

Three in four weeks

A man, who is not believed to be a resident in the building but to have family there, was then arrested on March 9.

In his first appearance in court, it was established that he should remain in custody as he was suspected of killing an 81-year-old woman on March 7.

It was then subsequently revealed that he is suspected of killing an 83-year-old woman on February 7 and an 80-year-old man on March 2.

Guarding against press exclusives

A judge at Copenhagen City Court at a behind-closed-doors hearing this week decided he will remain in custody until at least April 30. Although some journalists were in attendance, the suspect said virtually nothing.

Prosecutor Søren Harbo has argued that none of the details of the case, or the suspect’s prior convictions, should be made public in case they influence witnesses – particularly if they are tracked down by the media.

The police intend to thoroughly interview residents who live close to the victims and the suspect’s circle of friends, as well as transactions from the victims’ payment cards, which were used after their deaths.