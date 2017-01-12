Sustainability Day: educating future generations to respect their environment at CIS

At most schools, sustainability revolves around ensuring the students don’t sell their text books on eBay, but at Copenhagen International School the ambition is much, much higher.

On May 2, the middle and high school students (ages 10-18) will be marking Sustainability Day as part of an effort to learn more about five of the most important UN Sustainable Development Goals.

From living in a world with zero hunger and building sustainable cities and communities using affordable and clean energy, to praticising responsible consumption and production, the onus is on the next generation to make a difference, and at CIS that starts during their childhood.

Engaging the students

The high-tech, environmentally-conscious setting of their studies, which opened to great fanfare at a brand new location with sea views in Nordhavn in 2017, is the perfect venue at which to advocate sustainability.

CIS has enlisted the help of progressive companies Plantier and Climagination, as well as Copenhagen Municipality and the University of Copenhagen, to drive home the message that sustainability is the best way forward in the face of climate change.

From assessing how plant-based diets benefit the planet to understanding the difference between clean and dirty energy, the students will be fully engaged in presentations, workshops and discussions to discover more.

Plant-based menu all week

In the week leading up to Sustainability Day, the school’s cafeteria will only be serving plant-based food – a scenario that might frighten children who normally struggle to eat their greens.

“I’m sure some students will be hesitant – but the whole idea of the week is to present plant-based food that is tasty, delicious and nutritious, so as to challenge people’s preconceived opinions about the importance of meat in their diet,” Thomas Nielsen, the director of communications and advancement at CIS, told CPH POST.

“We’re not going to ‘preach’ to people – but we hope to make people consider a more ‘flexitarian’ approach based on their experience during the week, both for the good of their health and for the good of the planet.”