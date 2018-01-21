 Swedes shock Danes in Euro semis – The Post

Swedes shock Danes in Euro semis

Overtime woe means a bronze-medal match against the French

Fantastic game, unfortunate result (photo: EHF)
January 27th, 2018 9:57 am| by Christian W
Sweden seems to have Denmark’s number in sports these days.

They knocked out the Danes in the Women’s Handball World Championship in December last year and in 2016 Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the football team beat the Danes in the Euro 2016 playoff.

Now, those blasted Swedes have gone and done it again.

Despite missing their two most influential players due to injury, the Swedes beat their neighbours again, this time in the semi-final of the Men’s Handball Euro 2018.

France for bronze
The favoured Danes just couldn’t find an answer on defence, eventually succumbing 34-35 in overtime.

The Danes had mounted a spectacular comeback in ordinary time, scoring three unanswered times in the final minutes to send it into overtime, but Sweden’s keeper had one of those special nights to help deny the Danes.

While the Swedes play Spain in their first final in 16 years, the Danes will have to settle for the bronze-medal match against France tomorrow at 18:00. The match will be shown on TV2.

