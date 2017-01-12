 Swedish journalist killed by falling hatch-cover, submariner claims – The Post

Swedish journalist killed by falling hatch-cover, submariner claims

Peter Madsen, the skipper of the submarine Nautilus, has testified in the ongoing Kim Wall case

The sub that launched a thousand stories (photo: Mikkel Timon Bedsted – Facebook)
September 5th, 2017 4:06 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The case of the dead Swedish journalist Kim Wall took another turn this afternoon when the accused submarine owner Peter Madsen presented his side of the story in court.

Madsen’s testimony was read out in Copenhagen City Court by the prosecutor, Jacob Buch Jepsen.



In it he explained that Kim Wall died at around 22:00 on the evening of August 1, reports DR Nyheder.

A tragic accident
Wall allegedly died after being struck by a hatch cover weighing 70 kilos. Madsen explained that you have to go up to the bridge to steer the submarine.

He raised the hatch and Wall was below him in the submarine and they agreed that she should come up. Suddenly, he slipped on the platform and the hatch fell and hit her.

Afterwards, Madsen could see she was badly hurt and was probably dead. He then explained that he went into a state of shock because one of his crazy experiments had been the cause of someone’s death.

READ ALSO: Police identify body part as belonging to missing journalist

Madsen then decided to sail out into deep water in the Sound and end it all, but changed his mind and instead decided to dispose of Wall’s body at sea.

“He pushed her overboard and didn’t check to see whether she’d sunk,” the prosecutor continued.

Later, he decided to scuttle the submarine.

Madsen’s lawyer has said that he is still pleading not guilty to the charge of manslaughter. He does, however, admit he is guilty of desecrating Wall’s body by throwing her overboard, but maintains her body was intact.

The prosecution has requested that Madsen undergo a mental examination.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Swedish journalist killed by falling hatch-cover, submariner claims
National
Major sex survey underway in Denmark
Business
Lego to fire 1,400 in wake of poor results
Business
Business News in Brief: Danske Bank embroiled in Azeri money laundering case

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved