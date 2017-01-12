 Swimming pools in Denmark at risk of being closed down due to stricter rules – The Post

Swimming pools in Denmark at risk of being closed down due to stricter rules

Some have not started necessary renovation works to ensure better water quality

In Denmark, there are about 200 indoor swimming pools open to the public (photo: Pixabay)
March 23rd, 2017 4:00 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Up to 30 public swimming pools in Denmark are at risk of being temporarily closed down because they have not begun mandatory renovation work to meet new requirements for better water quality.

The rules require all swimming pools 25 metres or more in length to improve their water circulation, and also particularly busy smaller pools.



Municipalities have until June to implement the necessary modifications requested by the Environment Ministry, or otherwise the pools may be forced to close down.

READ MORE: Nasty bacteria thriving in municipal swimming pools

Disappointed visitors
One of the affected swimming pools is Snedsted Hallen in Thy in west Jutland.

Although privately-owned, the venue depends on municipal support for the required renovations.

“The piping in our swimming pool is not designed to handle the new requirements,” Morten Olesen, the pool inspector, told DR.

Olesen hopes to get a dispensation from the state to stay open until the spring of 2018, when the facility can upgrade its water cleaning system.

“We have 1,000 visitors each week. There is no reason to disappoint them.”

In Denmark, there are about 200 indoor swimming pools with public access.

