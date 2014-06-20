Denmark has been getting a lot of claps recently, and no it’s not applause. The nation’s boom in syphilis cases is still continuing its upward trajectory.

The number of people infected with syphilis in Denmark in 2015 increased by 47 percent compared to 2014, from 530 to 777, according to a new report from the State Serum Institute (SSI).

The sexually-transmitted disease has become particularly prevalent in the nation’s homosexual male community, and the results showed that the vast majority of those infected were men (91 percent).