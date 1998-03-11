Taking her time: Mette Frederiksen closing in on government-formation record

Since Mette Frederiksen and the red bloc stormed to a historic General Election win on June 5, the Socialdemokratiet head has been furiously negotiating with Radikale, Enhedslisten and Socialistisk Folkeparti in a bid to reach an agreement that will allow her to form a new government.

But 20 days later the parties have yet to reach an accord and Lars Løkke Rasmussen remain the de-facto PM. It’s the longest time a government has needed to be formed following an election since Poul Schlüter took 24 days in 1988.

In fact, 20 days is almost long enough to conduct another election.

Two weeks away

Although still two weeks away, Frederiksen is closing in on the Danish record set in 1975 by the legendary Anker Jørgensen, who took 35 days to form a government.

Other PMs who required ample time to form a government included Anker Jørgensen in 1981 (22 days), Jens-Otto Kragh in 1971 (20 days), Helle Thorning-Schnmidt in 2011 (18 days) and Poul Hartling in 1973 (15 days).

