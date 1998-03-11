 Taking her time: Mette Frederiksen closing in on government-formation record – The Post

Taking her time: Mette Frederiksen closing in on government-formation record

Socialdemokratiet boss just two weeks off Anker Jørgensen mark

Mette Frederiksen has needed to put on the work gloves following her big win on June 5 (photo: Socialdemokratiet)
June 25th, 2019 1:28 pm| by Christian W

Since Mette Frederiksen and the red bloc stormed to a historic General Election win on June 5, the Socialdemokratiet head has been furiously negotiating with Radikale, Enhedslisten and Socialistisk Folkeparti in a bid to reach an agreement that will allow her to form a new government.

But 20 days later the parties have yet to reach an accord and Lars Løkke Rasmussen remain the de-facto PM. It’s the longest time a government has needed to be formed following an election since Poul Schlüter took 24 days in 1988.

In fact, 20 days is almost long enough to conduct another election.

READ ALSO: 2019 Danish General Election recap: The winner takes it all

Two weeks away
Although still two weeks away, Frederiksen is closing in on the Danish record set in 1975 by the legendary Anker Jørgensen, who took 35 days to form a government.

Other PMs who required ample time to form a government included Anker Jørgensen in 1981 (22 days), Jens-Otto Kragh in 1971 (20 days), Helle Thorning-Schnmidt in 2011 (18 days) and Poul Hartling in 1973 (15 days).

See the entire list of time needed going back to 1953 in the fact box below.

PMs and time needed to form government:


5 June 2019: Mette Frederiksen (S) – 20 days and counting

18 June 2015: Lars Løkke Rasmussen (V) – 10 days

15 September 2011: Helle Thorning-Schmidt (S) – 18 days

13 November 2007: Anders Fogh Rasmussen (V) – 10 days

8 February 2005: Anders Fogh Rasmussen (V) – 10 days

20 November 2001: Anders Fogh Rasmussen (V) – 7 days

11 March 1998: Poul Nyrup Rasmussen (S) – 12 days

21 September 1994: Poul Nyrup Rasmussen (S) – 6 days

12 December 1990: Poul Schlüter (K) – 6 days

10 May 1988: Poul Schlüter (K) – 24 days

8 September 1987: Poul Schlüter (K) – 2 days

8 December 1981: Anker Jørgensen (S) – 22 days

23 October 1979: Anker Jørgensen (S) – 3 days

9 January 1975: Anker Jørgensen (S) – 35 days

4 December 1973: Poul Hartling (V) – 15 days

21 September 1971: Jens-Otto Kragh (S) – 20 days

23 January 1968: Hilmar Baunsgaard (R) – 10 days

22 September 1964: Jens-Otto Kragh (S) – 7 days

15 November 1960: Viggo Kampmann (S) – 3 days

14 May 1957: H C Hansen (S) – 13 days

22 September 1953: Hans Hedtoft (S) – 8 days

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Two of the world’s top five best restaurants are in Copenhagen
Local
Local Round-Up: Close to 4,000 election posters removed for being illegal
National
Taking her time: Mette Frederiksen closing in on government-formation record
National
Denmark loves science more than most

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved