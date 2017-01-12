Taking the pulse: March aiming to unite pro-Europeans in Denmark

The EU has had a rough go of it lately. From the impending Brexit reality to the rise of nationalism and Euroscepticism across a number of members states, the union is facing a crossroads of sorts in terms of its future existence.

But with pro-EU sentiment waning in numerous corridors of the union, a bastion of citizenry support has arrived in the form of the Pulse of Europe movement, which is later this month organising a peaceful march in Copenhagen to encourage future European co-operation.