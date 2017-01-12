 Taxis from Copenhagen Airport getting more affordable – The Post

Taxis from Copenhagen Airport getting more affordable

But Danish capital still ranks among highest in Europe per/km

Ready for a short, but expensive drive (photo: Transport Ministry)
August 8th, 2019 1:20 pm| by Christian W

According to a new report from airport guide producer AirMundo.com, taking a taxi from Copenhagen Airport to the city centre has got cheaper compared to a year ago.

The newly-published Airport Taxi Report Summer 2019 showed that customers hailing a cab from the airport in Kastrup have to pay an average of 40 euros (300 kroner) for their relatively short journey. The 10 km ride therefore adds up to 4 euros/km, which is down from 5 euros/km from last year.

Indeed, the recent Taxi Price Index report from the consultancy group SilverDoor Apartments showed that Copenhagen is among the most expensive cities in the world to take a taxi for short distances.

That ranks Copenhagen as the fourth most expensive per/km in Europe out of the top 50 busiest airports, behind leaders Geneva (6 euros/km), Zurich (5.25) and Nice (4.57).

READ ALSO: Copenhagen among most expensive cities for taxis in the world

Lavish London  
However, Copenhagen Airport’s close proximity to the city means the average taxi fare required for a trip to the Danish capital is actually quite low compared to some other airports.

At 40 euros, Copenhagen ranked 17th out of 50, while the most expensive are airports mostly associated with servicing budget airlines, such as Milan Bergamo Airport, which topped the list at 105 euros. London had four airports in the top 10 as London Stansted came in second, followed by London Luton, Milan Malpensa, London Gatwick, Oslo, London Heathrow, Munich, Zurich and Paris CDG.

Other notables were Stockholm (11), Amsterdam (13) and Helsinki (15), with the cheapest options being Antalya, Warsaw, Bucharest, Izmir and St Petersburg.

See the entire ranking here.

