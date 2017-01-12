Taylor Swift confirmed for 2020 Roskilde Festival

The Roskilde Festival has confirmed one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Taylor Swift, as its first headliner for its 2020 edition – its fiftieth since its creation in 1971.

When the 29-year-old graces the Orange Stage next year, she will be following in the footsteps of a number of other big pop stars to perform at the festival in recent years, including Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Prince.

The performance will be her first in Denmark.

A huge scoop

“It is a huge scoop for us to be able to set the stage for Taylor Swift’s first show in Denmark,” commented Anders Wahrén, the festival’s program manager.

“She is one of the most enduring pop stars in the world right now and a huge icon among many youngsters. As her new album confirms, she is also on top form as a songwriter right now, making her the right name for the Orange Stage in 2020.”

Full festival tickets cost 2,250 kroner and can be purchased via roskilde-festival.dk.