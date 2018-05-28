Teachers and pedagogues experiencing escalating violence at work

A new survey concerning the working conditions of teachers and pedagogues makes disturbing reading.

Although there are positive elements, there is also a marked increase in the number of employees on the receiving end of violence.

READ ALSO: More teachers subjected to classroom violence, figures show

Figures from 2017 reveal that 14 percent of teachers reported violent incidents, but that has now increased to 25 percent. With regard to pedagogues, the figure has risen from 12 to 23 percent.

According to the schools, the violent incidents primarily take place amongst children aged six to ten.

A zero tolerance policy

Copenhagen’s deputy mayor for children and youth, Jesper Christensen, is concerned.

“Violence shouldn’t be a part of the working day, so it is vital that we find the right solutions as quickly as possible to create a better working environment so that people can do their jobs in safety,” said Christensen.

Copenhagen Municipality already has a zero-tolerance policy on violence in the workplace. The latest budget agreement has resulted in the setting aside of an extra 39 million kroner to work with children who have special needs.

Of that, 17.5 percent will be invested to strengthen anti-violence measures at schools and daycare institutions.

Collective solutions needed

The number of children with special needs has gone up significantly in Copenhagen as well as in the rest of the country.

“We must remember that every time an employee experiences physical violence, there is a child expressing impotence, often because he or she has been put into an extremely challenging situation,” said Christensen.

“It is just as important to remember that this should not become the individual teacher’s problem. It is a matter for everyone, and we need to find a collective solution.”

According to the deputy mayor, the solution lies with schools and institutions having a better feel for the environment and groupings that are decisive for a child’s education and well-being. Children need to be part of a well-functioning day-to-day life in which they can clearly see how they fit in.