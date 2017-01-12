Teaching assistant under investigation on small Danish island

A number of female students at a school on the north Jutland island of Læsø have lodged complaints about a 34-year-old teaching assistant, who they claim has inappropriately touched them – in some cases underneath their clothes.

Nordjyllands Politi yesterday confirmed that the teaching assistant had already been suspended from work by the time the first complaint was lodged on March 26, and that many more have now followed.

The police have declined to release any more details, but have suggested there may be video surveillance evidence to evaluate.

Some 100 people attended an information meeting at the school on Tuesday to find out more about the case. In total, 206 children attend Læsø School.

Catch-22 facing municipality

In other news, parents are clamouring for the return to work of a childcare assistant suspended by the Stjernhuset facility in Randers.

Randers Municipality took the decision to suspend him in light of allegations that he sexually abused children in his care.

However, even though he was recently acquitted of assaulting a four-year-old girl, the municipality is adamant he should not return to work at Stjernhuset.

Instead the municipality will seek to find him a job after the summer break.