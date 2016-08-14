Contact us Advertise with us

Team from northern US city looking for lifestyle ideas in Copenhagen

City councillors and administrators from Duluth hoping to learn what makes the Danish capital is so liveable

An American group wants to know why Copenhagen is so darn liveable (photo: Kristoffer Trolle)
August 31st, 2016 8:23 am| by Ray W
In the 19th and early 20th centuries, large numbers of Scandinavians immigrated to northern US states like Minnesota looking for a better life.

Now a delegation from Duluth in Minnesota is heading back to Copenhagen in October to find out what makes the Danish capital so liveable

A “mobility trifecta”
Duluth city councillors and administrators will engage in a one-week intensive study tour of Copenhagen to study what they called “the ultimate mobility trifecta: walking, biking and tranport”.



“Copenhagen has transformed its transport system by focusing on the bicycle and complemented that with pedestrian-friendly streets, public spaces and effective public transport,” said the city of Duluth in a statement.

