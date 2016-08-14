In the 19th and early 20th centuries, large numbers of Scandinavians immigrated to northern US states like Minnesota looking for a better life.
Now a delegation from Duluth in Minnesota is heading back to Copenhagen in October to find out what makes the Danish capital so liveable
A “mobility trifecta”
Duluth city councillors and administrators will engage in a one-week intensive study tour of Copenhagen to study what they called “the ultimate mobility trifecta: walking, biking and tranport”.
“Copenhagen has transformed its transport system by focusing on the bicycle and complemented that with pedestrian-friendly streets, public spaces and effective public transport,” said the city of Duluth in a statement.