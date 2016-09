The strenuous obstacle course competition, ‘Team Ninja Warrior’, is coming to Denmark – the first country from outside the US to broadcast the popular reality show.

The program will premiere this Sunday on the TV channel Kanal 5, with the rest of the episodes on Thursdays.

“It’s unbelievable what a human body can do, and it is fascinating to watch,” Maiken Wexø, a program director for Discovery Networks Danmark, told Metroxpress.