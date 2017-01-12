Teen sensation sends Brøndby through in Europa League thriller

Following their 1-2 defeat to Polish side Lechia Gdansk in the second round of Europa League qualifying last week, Brøndby were under pressure to get a result at home tonight.

And the Boys from the Western Suburbs managed just that in a thrilling end-to-end affair that went into extra time and culminated in a 4-1 win (5-3 on aggregate).

Defender Paulus Arajuuri headed the Danes ahead early on, while Kamil Wilczek put the hurt on his countrymen with a brilliant finish early in the second half.

Teenage idol

But the Poles struck back out of nowhere after 66 minutes, tying up the aggregate result and the game went to extra time.

It was here that teen substitute Jesper Lindstrøm stole the show, first netting a sliding finish to put Brøndby ahead again and then cementing the win with a long run and cool finish in the dying seconds of the game. Not bad for a 19-year-old.

Brøndby will move on to the third round of qualifying to take on a likely even tougher opponent in Portuguese side Braga.

Esbjerg out, FCK in

Meanwhile, it was the end of the line for Esbjerg tonight as the west-Jutlanders failed to overturn a 0-2 away defeat to Belarus outfit Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

The Danes only managed a 0-0 draw at home and it will be the eastern Europeans who move on to enjoy a tasty tie with Serie A side Torino.

Another side moving on is FC Copenhagen, who beat Welsh side TNS 1-0 in the second round of Champions League qualifying in Telia Parken Stadium last night.

The 3-0 aggregate win sees the Lions paired up with Red Star Belgrade of Serbia in the next round. The first leg will be played in Belgrade already next week on August 6.