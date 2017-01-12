Teens loaning out accounts for money laundering

Many young teens are lending their bank accounts to criminals, who then use the accounts to launder money, reports Copenhagen Police.

Caught in the act unintentionally

Small cash incentives tempt the youngsters, who are typically aged 15-18, to participate in the act and thus unknowingly fall prey to money-laundering scams and other types of fraud.

“It is a new trend that has risen markedly in 2019. If you agree to lend your account, you are an accomplice in money laundering,” explained police commissioner Lars Krogsgaard.

Hiding behind the veil

The criminals behind the fraud go unidentified since they are hiding behind the veil of the internet.

Aside from offering money, they often make up false scenarios to persuade the gullible teenagers into lending them their accounts.

The repercussion of the offence

Offenders risk up to eight years in prison in cases involving transactions above 10,000 kroner.

Krogsgaard expressed his concern, urging teens to think carefully before lending anyone their accounts – even if it is a person they know.

As a preventative measure, the police suggested the parents should keep an eye on their children’s accounts.