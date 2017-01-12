 Temperatures dropping: Here comes the frost – The Post

Temperatures dropping: Here comes the frost

Weather to be clear, but cold this week

Sunny, but cold (photo: Pixabay)
October 28th, 2019 9:43 am| by Christian W

According to the national weather forecaster, DMI, the clouds of the past few weeks will dissipate this week and there will be more sunshine on the horizon.

But it will also mean that temperatures will drop below zero during the nights, and that the weather will be particularly cold on Monday and Tuesday night.

“It looks like we’ll see some nighttime frost this week. The frost will come for the first time on Monday night, when temperatures could plummet to minus 5,” Steen Rasmussen, a DMI spokesperson, told BT tabloid.

READ ALSO: ‘Any way the wind blows’ – if only that was true in Copenhagen

No wind for a change
The areas of Denmark expected to see the coldest weather are in the central part of the country. That includes inland parts of Jutland, Funen and Zealand.

Rasmussen said that it will be warmer in the coastal regions and that the night frost will not last all week.

Day temperatures will hover around 8-11 degrees during the day, while the wind will almost be non-existent.

Related News



Latest News

News
Danish app can reveal identity of mushrooms
National
Temperatures dropping: Here comes the frost
Business Opinions
UK-DK Trade: Here’s hoping we can soon stop talking about the ‘B’ word
Activities
Performance Review: Looking on in wonder, more like

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved