 Temporary bridge across Copenhagen Lakes removed as Metro nears completion – The Post

Temporary bridge across Copenhagen Lakes removed as Metro nears completion

Locals campaigned in vain to keep the bridge across Sortedam Lake

A vanished relic of the past (photo: Twitter/Lene Krogh Jeppesen)
January 29th, 2019 3:13 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The temporary bridge that has stretched across Sortedam Lake in Østerbro since 2012 has been removed as the completion of the new City Ring Metro line draws near.

When construction of the City Ring started all those years ago, locals in Østerbro were aghast that one of the building sites would be located on the lake, but the temporary bridge would appear to have endeared itself to them over the years.

“The bridge has proven itself to be a massive asset to the area. The neighbourhood around Ryesgade has blossomed and is better connected to the area around Øster Farimagsgade, much to the pleasure of shoppers and residents,” Lars Rix, a local, told Østerbro Avis newspaper.

READ MORE: Copenhagen ranked among healthiest travel destinations in the world

A bridge too far
Rix also mentioned that the bridge provided a safer road to school and other activities for children in the area.

Hundreds of locals signed a petition to keep the bridge, but ultimately it had to be removed because Sortedam Lake is protected, according to Copenhagen Municipality. And constructing another bridge in its place is ‘a bridge too far’, said Ninna Hedeager Olsen, the deputy mayor for technical issues.

The Metro Company, meanwhile, is equipping the banks of the lake with permanent gravel pathways, grass and benches. Some remaining sheds, which have been needed as part of the process, will remain a little longer – most probably until the second quarter of the year.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
February Performance: Watch this Spaces!
Activities
Performance Preview: Scratch the surface of the mundane domain for a world of pain
National
A run on medicinal cannabis causes concern amongst doctors
Local
Temporary bridge across Copenhagen Lakes removed as Metro nears completion

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved