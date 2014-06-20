Terror threat to Denmark due to the controversial Muhammad cartoons has fallen significantly, claims an expert from the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI).

According to senior researcher Petter Nesser, who is the co-author of an article on jihadi terrorism in Europe, the militant group known as Islamic State is not targeting Denmark as much as al-Qaeda used to.

In his analysis, Nesser claims that “the number of plots in Scandinavia has decreased drastically compared to previous years.”