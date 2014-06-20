Fighting food waste has become something of a trend in Denmark as more and more Danes choose to shop more consciously. Meanwhile, stores are offering large discounts on products nearing their expiration date or donating them to charity for free.

The sales of a Danish mobile phone app launched last year, YourLocal, which comes with a service that notifies users about special last-minute deals, are soaring.

The app helps businesses – including grocery stores, bakeries, restaurants and flower shops – to sell products that would otherwise go wasted.