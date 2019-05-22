 The Eagle has landed – US Coast Guard ship ‘returning home’ to Copenhagen  – The Post

The Eagle has landed – US Coast Guard ship ‘returning home’ to Copenhagen 

Free public tours to walk the planks every day until Saturday

In full sail, Eagle is quite a sight (photo: United States Coast Guard)
May 15th, 2019 6:04 pm| by Edward Owen

On Thursday 16 May, the US Coast Guard ship ‘Eagle’ will glide in to dock at the Cruise Terminal in Copenhagen, offering Copenhageners the chance to walk on its decks – completely free of charge.

Its three towering masts can hoist 23 sails with 9.7 km of rigging, and you will be able to see all of this up-close on the free public tours over the next three days (see below), courtesy of the US Embassy.

Under fire from the pirates
With a name like Eagle you might assume that this is the ultimate all-American ship – but there is more to this vessel than meets the eye.

Built in the 1930s, it began life as a German training ship – when most of the fleet were powered by steam, it must have been a little confusing for Allied bombers to come under fire from a boat more at home in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

But then the ‘Horst Wessel’ became ‘Eagle’ when it was taken by the US as reparations for World War Two.

Rather taken with ‘The Danmark’
The US had its reasons for wanting to take the Horst Wessel, having benefited from the use of a similar Danish ship – the Danmark – between 1942 and 1945.

The Danish officers on board provided excellent training to cadets, with 60 percent of them going on to become officers in the US Coast Guard and Navy.

And the Danish connection remains to this day, as the captain of Eagle, Matthew T Mielstrup, has an undeniably Danish-sounding name.

Public tours for the Eagle


Thursday 16 May: 12:00-16:00

Friday 17 May: 10:00-19:00

Saturday 18 May: 10:00-19:00

Gather at Copenhagen Cruise Terminal Pier 159     



Latest News

International
Sweden and Denmark: Divided by a bridge and feminism
Denmark
No headaches taking part in the European elections if you’re Romanian
National
Ex-politician charged with organising over a hundred orgies
Local
Customs makes huge drugs bust at Copenhagen Airport

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved