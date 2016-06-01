 Danes increasingly taking double gap years – The Post

Danes increasingly taking double gap years

Danish students postponing university more than ever

If two years fits, wear it (photo: Glaux)
August 15th, 2019 3:12 pm| by Edward Owen

A record number of Danish school graduates are taking a double gap year.

The rise is significant, jumping from one-third of all upper-secondary school graduates (who are typically aged 18-20) in 2012 to one-half of all graduates in 2017.

The figures provided by Danmarks Statistik also reveal a record high number of graduates choosing to take at least a single gap year in 2018, with 85 percent choosing to do so.

Reading between the lines
These are the highest figures, since data was first collected in 2004.

However, the problem as always with statistics is that they don’t explain why this is happening.

Social trends such as going travelling or volunteering overseas may be the answer as many young Danes look to build their CVs before university.



Latest News

News
Sports Round-Up: Olympian with his eyes on the cage
Business
Growth stagnating in the EU – which is bad news for Denmark
National
Danes increasingly taking double gap years
National
Danish government wants more CCTV to tighten security following explosions

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved