 The fight to end trafficking moves from Frederiksberg to Europe – The Post

The fight to end trafficking moves from Frederiksberg to Europe

Frederiksberg councillor David Munis Zepernick, who works tirelessly to improve the lives of foreign women in prostitution, vows to take his fight to Brussels

David and Karen have their sights set on Brussels
May 3rd, 2018 9:53 am| by Ben Hamilton
Barely half a year after winning a seat on Frederiksberg Municipal Council, ardent anti-trafficking campaigner David Munis Zepernick has set his sights on his next platform from which to carry on the battle: Europe!

READ MORE: Prostitution could be eradicated if prioritised, claims Danish trafficking victim support group

Zepernick has been selected by the Radikale branch of Copenhagen as one of its two candidates for next year’s European Parliament Elections, which all EU residents are eligible to vote in.

Never be forgotten
Zepernick, who was selected alongside Copenhagen councillor Karen Melchior, told CPH POST that election to the European Parliament would enable him to continue with his fight.

“Trafficking is simply unacceptable and incompatible with my social-liberal vision of Europe in the 21st century. To me, it is of course a fight for the rights of these women, but it is also a fight for the very values of freedom and liberty that the European Union was built on,” he said.

“I have long worked to eradicate human trafficking in Denmark, but it is a global and European phenomenon that requires a global and European answer, and I will use my candidacy to make sure this issue is never forgotten.”

We believe in Europe!
Zepernick is the current chair of the Safe and Alive Foundation, an organisation working to assist victims of trafficking, which is primarily concerned the work of the women, who primarily come from Nigeria and Romania, poses a health risk to themselves and others.

During his time as chair of the foundation, Zepernick has overseen the setting up of a free health clinic for foreign women in prostitution. Since its foundation in 2010, the ‘Tuesday Clinic’ has had about 250-300 consultations a year.

There are more than 16,000 registered victims of trafficking in Europe, and two-thirds are women who are victims of sexual exploitation.

“We believe in Europe! And we believe both Europe and Denmark would benefit from a more dedicated and unconditional Danish EU-membership,” added Zepernick.

 

 

 

European Parliament Elections


– It is believed the next European Parliament Elections will take place sometime between May 26 and 29, 2019.

– Although Radikale is in opposition to Venstre in domestic politics, in Europe they are part of the same group: the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe.

– Denmark currently has 13 MEPs out of a total of 751 in the European Parliament.

– EU nationals living in Denmark have the right to vote and stand as a candidate in the European Parliament Elections, as well as the municipal and regional elections.

– The European Parliament elections are normally held in June every fifth year, but a special decision was taken last year to bring the date forward a bit.

 

