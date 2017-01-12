The fight to end trafficking moves from Frederiksberg to Europe

Barely half a year after winning a seat on Frederiksberg Municipal Council, ardent anti-trafficking campaigner David Munis Zepernick has set his sights on his next platform from which to carry on the battle: Europe!

Zepernick has been selected by the Radikale branch of Copenhagen as one of its two candidates for next year’s European Parliament Elections, which all EU residents are eligible to vote in.

Never be forgotten

Zepernick, who was selected alongside Copenhagen councillor Karen Melchior, told CPH POST that election to the European Parliament would enable him to continue with his fight.

“Trafficking is simply unacceptable and incompatible with my social-liberal vision of Europe in the 21st century. To me, it is of course a fight for the rights of these women, but it is also a fight for the very values of freedom and liberty that the European Union was built on,” he said.

“I have long worked to eradicate human trafficking in Denmark, but it is a global and European phenomenon that requires a global and European answer, and I will use my candidacy to make sure this issue is never forgotten.”

We believe in Europe!

Zepernick is the current chair of the Safe and Alive Foundation, an organisation working to assist victims of trafficking, which is primarily concerned the work of the women, who primarily come from Nigeria and Romania, poses a health risk to themselves and others.

During his time as chair of the foundation, Zepernick has overseen the setting up of a free health clinic for foreign women in prostitution. Since its foundation in 2010, the ‘Tuesday Clinic’ has had about 250-300 consultations a year.

There are more than 16,000 registered victims of trafficking in Europe, and two-thirds are women who are victims of sexual exploitation.

“We believe in Europe! And we believe both Europe and Denmark would benefit from a more dedicated and unconditional Danish EU-membership,” added Zepernick.