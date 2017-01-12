The kids are alright: Danish youth ambassadors lobby European candidates

A group of young volunteers from all over Europe have obtained a signed commitment from 311 EU parliamentary candidates in the fight against extreme poverty.

Making a difference

Among the 250 ONE youth ambassadors fighting for change is 24-year-old Nina Van Rooy, who is half-Belgian, half-Danish.

“I feel that I am making a difference, speaking with candidates and reminding them that we have the power to change the world for the better,” said Van Rooy.

“Hearing them bring up issues like an Africa-Europe partnership and global health during live debates is inspiring and empowering.”

Danish candidates sign up

Among those who have signed the commitment is Danish Social Liberal Party candidate Margrethe Vestager, the Competition Commissioner, who is also bidding to become the next president of the European Commission.

Several other high-profile Danish politicians approached by the ONE youth ambassadors were: Morten Helveg Petersen (Danish Social Liberal Party), Margrete Auken (Socialist People’s Party), Rasmus Nordqvist (Alternative) and Jeppe Kofod (Social Democrats).

The pledge

If elected, all the signatories promise to uphold the fight against extreme poverty and to work towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“More than 300 candidates have listened to the ONE youth ambassadors’ clear call. Europe needs to keep leading the fight for a better world for all of us – at home and abroad,” stated Friederike Röder, a ONE director responsible for EU and French matters.

“The EU is a champion in international development, and the youth ambassadors are doing their part to make sure it stays that way. Will the candidates do so too once elected?”

ONE organisation

ONE is a campaigning and advocacy organisation with more than 9 million members around the world. It aims to raise public awareness and press political leaders to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases – particularly in Africa.

To find out more about ONE and its activities, read more here.