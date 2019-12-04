The Museum of Copenhagen reopening with much aplomb

Following a short hiatus due to relocation, the Museum of Copenhagen is set reopen its exhibition on February 7th, 2020.

The museum will showcase key events in Copenhagen history, from the trading and crafts of the Vikings, the building boom and plague, the fires that forced the city to be rebuilt, and to the formation of Christiania.

The museum is located behind the City Hall building and the exhibition is set in a way that visitors can enjoy a concise overview of the capital’s history in 30 minutes.

Contemporary and interactive

This museum will employ interactive installations and visitors can explore using sounds and images that bring Copenhagen’s history to life.

Guests can listen to the story of famed prison escapist Morten Frederiksen, who ended his days at Copenhagen Citadel just a stone’s throw from where cruise ships dock today or try the intricate 1700s greetings imported from the Court of France.

But the exhibition does not only dwell in the past; visitors can meet contemporary Copenhageners and hear their stories about living in the city. They can also navigate through an interactive model of Copenhagen and a panorama to inspire them to go out and explore the city streets on their own.

From the Vikings to Christiania

Using archaeological discoveries, the museum will show visitors what the life in the Danish capital looked like in the past versus today. For instance, visitors can view a well-worn bone comb from the Viking Age and the skeleton of a warrior from the Middle Ages.

There are also more modern objects like a sedan from yesteryear, the taxi of the day for high-class Copenhageners, or an early edition of the city dwellers’ favorite means of transport, a bicycle made of wood.

The exhibition takes visitors through 14 key sites that have played a central role in the city’s history, such as the power base on Slotsholmen, City Hall Square and the Royal Family’s homes surrounding Amalienborg Palace Square.