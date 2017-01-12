 The tabloids’ new darling is a female Danish-Kurdish sniper fighting IS – The Post

The tabloids’ new darling is a female Danish-Kurdish sniper fighting IS

It would appear that Joanna Palani welcomes the publicity, although she claims she is not a narcissist

The attention appears to have intensified since she dyed her hair blonde (photo: Facebook)
February 13th, 2017 2:56 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

It would appear the English tabloids are going to run the story about Danish sniper Joanna Palani every time a new photo is posted on her Facebook page.

Busy going viral on social media, many commenters are questioning whether Palani, 23, would want her name and vital measurements shared all over cyberspace, given that the Islamic State has placed a 1 million dollar bounty on her head.



Others are questioning whether it is fake news – particularly Palani’s claim that she has killed over a hundred jihadists in Iraq and Syria with her sniper’s rifle.

Not a narcissist
A quick visit to her Facebook page would appear to confirm she welcomes the publicity, but yesterday she issued a statement that suggested the contrary.

“There are many many fake accounts on Facebook in my name. Please don’t add them and if possible report them,” she wrote.

“I have not started any community or group in my name and I don’t post daily messages etc. Nor do I do posts on articles about me since I am not a narcissist.”

READ MORE: Danish woman gets passport revoked for fighting IS

Classic tabloid fodder
A day rarely goes by without a tabloid in Denmark or the UK picking up her story.

Palani first hit the headlines in October 2015 when she was banned from leaving Denmark for a year for fighting IS on behalf of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

Her lawyer argued at the time that it made no sense as Palani, who has Kurdish roots, was fighting for the allied coalition, which Denmark supports in the fight against IS.

Palani violated the ban to return to the region in 2016 – an offence that could end up earning her a six-month prison sentence.

Related News


Latest News

National
Record number of Danes living to be 100 years old
National
Faroe Islands to vote on constitution
Business
Danish communications giant extorted following customer leak
Arctic
Danish researchers map reef near Greenland

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved