The UK may be leaving, but the EU carries on

Foreign minister Anders Samuelsen has lined up an itinerary of meetings, travelling to Portugal, Austria and the Czech Republic on April 6-7 to work on alliance-building in the wake of the Brexit vote, the Foreign Ministry announced.
Samuelsen will meet colleagues to discuss greater co-operation, as well as furthering Denmark’s interests as a candidate to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which will have to relocate from London when Brexit is finalised.
“The EU is far and away the most important international forum for Denmark. But the EU should be slimmer, more effective and focus on delivering peace, freedom and free trade to Europeans,” said Samuelsen.
A need for reform
It was important that the EU deliver concrete results for the benefit of its citizens and for companies, said the minister.
“That’s why there is a need to reform the EU from within; we can’t do this alone. That’s why I’m travelling around, building alliances with other EU countries,” Samuelsen said.
When the UK leaves the EU, Denmark will lose a close partner. That is bound to have consequences for Danish interests within the EU. Portugal, Austria and the Czech Republic are some of the countries that Denmark will be able to work with more in the future.