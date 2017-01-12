The UK may be leaving, but the EU carries on

Foreign minister Anders Samuelsen has lined up an itinerary of meetings, travelling to Portugal, Austria and the Czech Republic on April 6-7 to work on alliance-building in the wake of the Brexit vote, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Samuelsen will meet colleagues to discuss greater co-operation, as well as furthering Denmark’s interests as a candidate to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which will have to relocate from London when Brexit is finalised.