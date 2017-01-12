 The will is there, but not in written form – The Post

The will is there, but not in written form

More than half of Denmark would like a will, but only a fifth have one, according to a new survey

That nervous moment when your cat-loving aunt’s will is finally read (photo: US Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Ryan Lackey)
September 13th, 2018 10:24 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Some 54 percent of Danes would like to make a will, according to a survey conducted by Analyse Danmark for the Det Gode Testamente organisation, but only 19 percent have one written down.

Without a will in writing, a dead person’s estate will pass to their next-of-kin, often preventing good causes from benefiting.

With this in mind perhaps, Det Gode Testamente, a collaboration between 33 charitable organisations, was set up in association with partners Danske Familieadvokater and Danske Arveretsadvokater.

Dorte Hee, a project leader at Det Gode Testamente, welcomed the news. “It is extremely positive reading that so many want to write wills,” she said.

Fear of death and angry relatives
Gertrud Øllgaard, an anthropologist at Niras, believes that many people don’t make a will to avoid offending relatives beyond the grave – for example, by leaving them out in favour of charitable causes.

Family members are more accepting of the estate passing on to the next-of-kin, she says, although in cases when a couple are not married it can be disastrous for the surviving partner.

Some are put off because they don’t want to worry about their own deaths, claims Øllgaard.

“Some people feel as if it brings death closer, as a will tends to be all about when they die, not if they die,” she said.

But Hee contends that making a will can bring “calm and balance”, particularly if it “reflects one’s heartfelt wish to help”.

Members of Det Gode Testamente


Aids-Fondet

Alzheimerforeningen

Amnesty International

Bibelselskabet

Børn, Unge & Sorg

Børnecancerfonden

Børns Vilkår

CARE Danmark

Danmarks Naturfredningsforening

Danske Hospitalsklovne

Danske Sømands- og Udlandskirker

Den Danske Naturfond

Diabetesforeningen

Dyrenes Beskyttelse

Folkekirkens Nødhjælp

Foreningen Grønlandske Børn

Gigtforeningen

Hjernesagen

Hjerteforeningen

Julemærkefonden

KFUKs Sociale Arbejde

Kræftens Bekæmpelse

Lungeforeningen

Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke

Oxfam IBIS

PlanBørnefonden

Psykiatrifonden

Scleroseforeningen

SOS Børnebyerne

UlykkesPatientForeningen

World Animal Protection

WWF Verdensnaturfonden

Øjenforeningen

Related News



Latest News

International
Copenhagen to host massive climate conference involving 96 different cities
National
The will is there, but not in written form
International
Denmark in spotlight over non-compliance with anti-corruption measures
National
Salmonella cases double in Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved