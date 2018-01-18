 Theresa May to visit Denmark next week – The Post

Theresa May to visit Denmark next week

British PM to discuss poison attack and Brexit with Lars Løkke Rasmussen

May in April: Coming to Copenhagen on Monday (photo: Theresa May – Twitter)
April 3rd, 2018 2:30 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

British PM Theresa May will be in Copenhagen next Monday to meet with her Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The meeting is expected to concern the ongoing issue regarding Russia and the poison attack in the UK, while Brexit will also be on the agenda.

“Denmark wants the closest-possible bonds with the EU and the UK, but it must be based on the correct balance between rights and duties,” said Rasmussen.

“The UK’s farewell to the EU is a reality and we must now focus on minimising the damage incurred by the divorce. So I’m pleased about the results that have been gained by the UK’s negotiations with the commission.”

READ MORE: Danish PM shows solidarity with the UK over spy attack

Russia denies involvement
The news comes just days after Russia responded in kind to a number of western countries kicking out Russian diplomats by expelling over 100 diplomats from Russia – including two from Denmark.

The west, led by the US and the UK, have accused Russia of being behind the suspected attempted murder attempt on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury after being exposed to a nerve agent.

Russia, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing and indicated that the UK itself could be behind the attack in a bid to deflect attention away from flailing Brexit negotiations.

The last time May was in Denmark was in October 2016, just over three months after the contentious Brexit vote.

Related News



Latest News

News
Haas exoneration clears path for possible Magnussen breakthrough season
National
Children the focus of new system to tackle divorces
Local
Peter Madsen Trial: Day eight recap as the courtroom heats up over exhaust claims
Business
Business News in Brief: Denmark unlikely to adopt Sweden’s air travel tax

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved