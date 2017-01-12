 These boots are made for more than walking – 500 years of Copenhageners’ shoes – The Post

These boots are made for more than walking – 500 years of Copenhageners’ shoes

You can really learn a lot about people and society from their old shoes

A man’s shoe from the end of the 1600s (photo: Copenhagen University)
March 21st, 2017 12:49 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A dissertation written by archaeologist Vivi Lena Andersen has analysed a decade’s worth of shoe discoveries – all 7,205 of them – that have come to light in excavation work in Copenhagen since 2007.

READ ALSO: So many shoes to choose from



If you thought that our forefathers’ shoes were primarily designed to keep their feet warm and protect them against the elements, then think again.

Vivi Andersen’s research has found that, just like today, fashion and social status played an important part when it came to choosing one’s footwear.

Fashion is really a killer
In fact, shoes have arguably become worse for our feet over time, partly because of technical developments, but also because fashions for things like high heels and pointed toes began to dictate the shape of the shoes.

“One of the reasons that shoe construction changed is the somewhat prosaic one that Copenhagen, like many other Medieval towns, had cobbled streets. This kind of surface is hard on both the feet and thinly-soled shoes, so shoemakers began to add heels and multi-layered soles. This also had the advantage that the shoes could be repaired and reused.”

Can’t tell right from left
When trying to determine how old shoes were to walk in, Vivi Andersen received assistance from shoemakers and surgeons specialising in feet, as well as help from the personnel at the Nykøbing Falster Medieval Centre. This gave her invaluable information on how long the shoes might have lasted, how they interacted with people’s feet and, also, how different gaits have affected the shoes.

For example, in the 1500s, people thought that asymmetrical shoes were ugly, so they began to produce symmetrical shoes. Instead of a right and left shoe, you had two identical shoes that didn’t follow the natural form of the foot.

No gain without pain
Having identical shoes had the advantage that shoemakers only needed to use one cast to sew the shoes on and they were cheaper to buy. On the other hand, they ruined people’s feet.

“Wear-marks on the shoes show that many Copenhageners walked with unnatural gaits because of their footwear, and that the shoes’ symmetrical, small, pointed styles and high heels resulted in inconveniences such as bunions, flat-footedness and hammer toes. However, that didn’t stop them from wearing shoes that were obviously damaging their feet. Status and fashion have been more important than healthy, warm and comfortable footwear.”

After the 1600s, it became more common for children to wear shoes – even before they could walk.

“That shows all too clearly that shoes don’t only perform a practical function, but are also status symbols that rich people can give their children to show how well they’ve done for themselves”, Andersen added.

So nothing much has changed there either!

 



Latest News

Denmark
Beet it Denmark! Soon you can have an organic sweet tooth
Activities
Opera Review: Where art comes to life in invigorating fashion
EU
Taking the pulse: March aiming to unite pro-Europeans in Denmark
Denmark
Minister visits Washington DC to discuss fight against IS

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved