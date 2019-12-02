 They’re still alive! Pearl Jam coming to Denmark next year - The Post

They’re still alive! Pearl Jam coming to Denmark next year

US legends performing at Royal Arena on June 29

Surely, one of the iconic album covers (photo: Pearl Jam)
December 2nd, 2019 12:26 pm| by Christian W

Rock fans in Denmark woke up to the tantalising news today that US icons Pearl Jam will perform in Copenhagen next year.

Eddie Vedder and company will be undoubtedly be busting out hit classics like ‘Jeremy’, ‘Daughter’, ‘Alive’, ‘Even Flow’ and ‘Black’ at the Royal Arena on June 29 as part of their European tour.

It’s the first time the Seattle-based band performs in Denmark since they put on a show at Forum in 2012. The band has sold over 85 million albums worldwide.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift confirmed for 2020 Roskilde Festival

A tale of tragedy
Pearl Jam has a bittersweet relationship with Denmark following the tragedy at Roskilde Festival in 2000, which left nine fans crushed to death during their packed concert on opening night.

In a recent documentary, the band members revealed that it is a day they will never forget and they are still coming to grips with the sorrow. Three Danes, three Swedes, one German, one Dutchman and one Australian died in front of the stage as 50,000 fans pushed to get closer. They were all male, aged 17-26.

Tickets for the concert next year will be up for sale on December 7 via Ticketmaster and Livenation. Tickets are expected to cost 615-745 kroner.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
