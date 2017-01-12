Thomas Cook bankruptcy hits 1,400 Danes travelling today – and many others already abroad

At least two major British media outlets are describing the evacuation of British tourists following the collapse of the Thomas Cook travel agency as the biggest movement of the country’s people since Dunkirk.

In total, an estimated 600,000 holiday-makers across the globe (mostly in Europe and north Africa) no longer have valid return tickets to come home.

Among them are many Danes, along with a further 1,400 who were scheduled to fly today – both from and to Denmark.

Many have this morning learned their charter flights – to destinations including Madeira and Cyprus – have been cancelled. Some were already at the airport when they found out.

Guarantee fund to aid stranded Danes

Thomas Cook, which is filing for bankruptcy with debts of 14.4 billion pounds some 178 years after it was founded, owns many subsidiaries, and many of the affected Danish customers were travelling with one of them: the Danish travel operator Spies.

The company’s spokesperson Lisbeth Nedergaard has confirmed that all Spies departures have been cancelled today, but that all Spies package holiday customers currently abroad will have their return flights covered by the Rejsegarantifonden travel guarantee fund.

“Those who are currently traveling with Spies will have to wait to be notified,” she said.

While Thomas Cook has around 9,000 employees in the UK, it has a further 13,000 in other countries.