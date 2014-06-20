About 100,000 Danes suffer from severe headaches due to medication overuse, claims the Danish pharmacists association Apotekerforening, which has just launched a nationwide prevention campaign together with the Danish Headache Centre at Glostrup Hospital.

According to professor Rigmor Højland Jensen from the Headache Centre, most people are not aware their headache is caused by painkillers and that the more they use the pills the less effective they become.

In fact, medication-induced headaches can be even more severe and occur more frequently than common headaches.