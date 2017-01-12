 Thousands to march in Copenhagen against climate injustice – The Post

Thousands to march in Copenhagen against climate injustice

Demonstration to protest Trump’s climate policies and the hypocrisy found closer to home

Marching for the planet (photo: Folkets Klimamarch København)
April 26th, 2017 11:12 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

On Saturday, Donald Trump will have been in office as US president for 100 days and critics maintain that during his brief stint he has downplayed the world’s climate problems.

In response, scores of people will hit the streets as part of the ‘People’s Climate March’ in over 300 cities across the world in a show of resistance to policies that continue to contribute to global warming. In Copenhagen, over a thousand people have signed up on Facebook to attend.



“Join us for a beautiful and inspiring march in Copenhagen to amplify our demands for rapid and responsible climate action and social justice,” the organisers wrote on Facebook.

“Marking 100 days of the Trump administration, a symbol of the global systems that threaten the future of our planet and the safety of our communities, April 29th promises to be a day of global grassroots resistance and rejuvenation.”

READ MORE: Danish government presents new North Sea oil agreement

North Sea hypocrisy
The organisers have also levelled their criticism at the Danish government’s climate policies, which it describes as being hypocritical – a contention buoyed by the recent North Sea oil agreement.

The event is organised by a handful of volunteers, including Jens Friis Lund, the spokesperson for the demonstration and an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen (KU).

“It’s hypocritical that we, as a wealthy nation with great historical climate responsibility, ask poor countries to hold back on development based on the utilisation of fossil fuels and converting forest to agriculture, while we decide to suck more oil out of the North Sea,” Lund said to DR Nyheder.

“The march is about putting focus on climate changing significantly impacting the poorest and most vulnerable in the world and that Denmark should be fighting for those who suffer the most from the consequences of climate change.”

As of now, over 1,300 people have signed up to attend the march on Saturday, while close to 5,000 more have indicated an interest in showing up. The march begins in front of the Parliament building, Christiansborg, and will then make a loop around the canal area, before ending at Christiansborg again. (see map below).

Read more about the march here (in English).

Related News



Latest News

Local
Copenhagen has a new canal-side promenade
National
Little owls in Denmark are having a hard time of it
Business
Danish startup finding the key to success
Business
Danish technology aims to make garment industry more green

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved