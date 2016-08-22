 Threadbare security at Danish concerts, new documentary reveals – The Post

Threadbare security at Danish concerts, new documentary reveals

Potential terrorists can gain access to concert venues relatively easily provided they are employed as stagehands

What we don’t want to see in Copenhagen: floral tributes like the ones laid for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing (photo: Tomasz “odder” Kozlowsk)
December 4th, 2017 12:29 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

In the good old days, concert-goers were only stopped by security guards on the way in to venues to be checked for contraband booze, recreational drugs and clandestine taping devices.

However, the recent attacks on concert venues in Paris and Manchester have underlined the sad fact that large concerts are potential targets for terrorists, so security has been significantly stepped up – or so you would think.

READ ALSO: Danish festivals on their toes following Manchester attack

Using the example of Justin Bieber at Parken, Bryan Adams at Forum and Celine Dion at the Royal Arena, a DR documentary reveals that although concert-goers are searched and checked using metal detectors, stagehands are able to roam around freely without any form of security checking.

No questions asked
There may be up to 150 stagehands involved in setting up a big rock concert and, according to a DR source, many of them are paid in ‘black money’ as well as being unregistered identity-wise.

“You don’t even have to check in with the gang boss to get into the concert arena,” said the source, who added that stagehands typically have access to all areas.

“Nobody has ever stopped me and asked what I have in my bag, for example.”

Part two of the documentary ‘Afsløret – De sorte koncerter’ will be shown on DR1 this evening at 20:45, and the first part is still available on dr.dk/tv. The program is in Danish.

Related News



Latest News

EU
Denmark offers plastic guidance to EU in new letter
Business
British-based IT jobs using Danish pay more than any other European language
Business
Danes: Danske Bank least credible bank
National
Threadbare security at Danish concerts, new documentary reveals

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved