Three Danes killed in Sri Lanka blasts

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that three Danes are among more than 200 people killed in numerous bomb attacks in Sri Lanka today.

The PM, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, wrote in a press release that the attack filled him with pain and sorrow and that all of Denmark stand united with those families who lost their loved ones.

“I can only condemn these disgusting terror actions, which are based on a grotesque view of humanity. Our fears that there are Danes among the victims have regrettably been confirmed,” Rasmussen said.

Hotels and churches targeted

It is estimated that at least 207 people, including 35 foreigners, were killed in at least eight separate bomb blasts in several hotels and churches in Colombo, Dehiwela and Negombo.

A further 400 people were injured in the blasts and so far over a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The Foreign Ministry estimates that there are upwards of 2,000 Danes currently in Sri Lanka.

A Defence aircraft has been deployed to Colombo to offer crisis assistance to those in need and establish a temporary help desk in the Sri Lankan capital.