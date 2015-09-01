 Three Danish universities improve their global rankings – The Post

Three Danish universities improve their global rankings

University of Copenhagen confirmed as Denmark’s best … again

Striving to be the best! (photo: University of Copenhagen)
June 20th, 2019 4:29 pm| by Arushi Rajput

A total of three Danish universities have improved their standing in the newly-released QS World University Rankings 2020, released by UK-based education analysts Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Towards higher ranks
Aalborg University enjoyed the highest rise, jumping 19 places from 343rd to 324th.

The University of Copenhagen rose seven spots to 72nd to maintain its position as Denmark’s best university.

While the University of Southern Denmark has edged up four places to 373rd.

Other universities
Aarhus University fell slightly to 145th, while the Technical University of Denmark was in exactly the same place as last year at 112th.

Denmark’s education sector
“It (Denmark) is receiving increasingly-positive recognition among the global academic community, with all five of its ranked universities improving their academic reputation performance this year,” commented QS spokesperson Jack N Moran.

“However, Danish universities must also strive to ensure their graduates are being equipped with the skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly-complex employment market, as the employability scores they are receiving have dropped year-on-year.”

