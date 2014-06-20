A 32-year-old woman has accused three men living in an asylum centre on Samsø of raping her on Sunday night.
The men appeared in court in Aarhus Monday afternoon and were remanded in custody. The prosecutor said that all of the men were from Iran.
Police said that the attack occurred in the woman’s home and that she reported it at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Few details
Prosecutors requested a closed door hearing. Among the few details that have emerged is that the woman initially had made contact with the men at the asylum centre earlier on Sunday evening.
READ MORE: Man charged with raping a woman in Danish asylum centre
Two of the men arrested are 30 years old while the third is 22 years old.