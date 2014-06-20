A majority of Danes believe that one should be able to afford the most basic things such as three meals a day and medicine in order not to feel poor, reveals a survey carried out by Analyse Danmark for online magazine Ugebrevet A4.

Researchers asked 2,369 Danes to tick off the things one must be able to afford, so they would not feel poor.

Only few think that smartphones for kids, a gym membership, trips abroad, eating out or having a cable TV are essential.