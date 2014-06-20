Two police officers and a civilian were gunned down on Pusher Street in the free state of Christiania in Copenhagen late last night.

The shooting took place in connection with a routine arrest, and one of the police officers remains in a critical condition after being shot in the head. The other policeman, and a civilian who is not from Denmark, were both shot in the leg.

Following an intense manhunt through the night, the suspect was apprehended this morning following a shootout with the police.