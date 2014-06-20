Two police officers and a civilian were gunned down on Pusher Street in the free state of Christiania in Copenhagen late last night.
The shooting took place in connection with a routine arrest, and one of the police officers remains in a critical condition after being shot in the head. The other policeman, and a civilian who is not from Denmark, were both shot in the leg.
Following an intense manhunt through the night, the suspect was apprehended this morning following a shootout with the police.
“In connection with last night’s shootings in Christiania, in which two policemen and a civilian were hit, the night’s investigation led us to an address in Kastrup where the wanted suspect was hiding,” the City Police revealed, according to Ekstra Bladet tabloid.
The man was still armed as he tried to escape and the police shot the suspect. The condition of the suspect is unknown.
The suspect is around 25 years old, an estimated 175 cm tall, and is connected to the organised cannabis trade in Christiania.