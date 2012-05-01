Three stork pairs breeding in Denmark

It may have been unofficially regarded as Denmark’s national bird until 1984 with up to 1,200 breeding pairs in the 1930s, but stork numbers have been declining drastically in recent years.

So it was very good news when, for the first time in 15 years, three breeding pairs were spotted in Denmark – in Gundsølille near Roskilde, Bækmarksbro in western Jutland and Smedager in southern Jutland – according to Jess Frederiksen, the head of the Storkene.dk association, via its website.

As per custom the storks have all been given names. In Smedager we have Tommy and Annika, in Gundsølille we have Ida and Emil and, in tribute to the well-loved Olsen Gang characters created by Erik Balling, in Bækmarksbro we have Yvonne and Kjeld.

Yvonne and Kjeld have already produced one youngster and others are on the way.

Don’t crowd them

The storks are up against a lot of problems when it comes to raising a family. “It’s a big job. They work from sunrise to sunset, so they have more than enough to do,” said Frederiksen.

He hopes that there will be a classic Danish summer with both rain and sun because that provide the best conditions for storks. Rain makes it easier for them to find food.

Frederiksen also has a plea to anyone who intends to come and photograph the storks. “They need peace and quiet to breed and raise their chicks. You shouldn’t go chasing after them with a camera,” he said.

Anyone interested in following the progress of the storks can do so at storkene.dk (in Danish).

Day of the jackal

They say every dog has his day and Denmark’s wolves may be in retreat, but another canine is moving in: the golden jackal. Since it was first spotted in 2014 there have been at least 50 subsequent sightings in Jutland, reports BT.

Bigger than a fox but smaller than a wolf, the golden jackal is one of the world’s most widespread animals.

Kent Olsen from the Natural History Museum in Aarhus told Jyllands-Posten he knew of three areas with male golden jackals: one in southern Jutland, one in western Jutland and one in Lille Vildmose in Himmerland.