 Three wanted for robbery at Copenhagen Airport – The Post

Three wanted for robbery at Copenhagen Airport

Handling company robbed in broad daylight this morning

The police want witnesses to step forward (photo: hebster)
April 4th, 2018 1:41 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The police are investigating the robbery of a handling company at Copenhagen Airport this morning.

The police found a burned-out black Mercedes near Kastrup Metro Station, which is believed to have been the getaway car used in the heist, and two to three perpetrators remain at large.

The police have yet to offer any description of the thieves, but have called for witnesses who may have seen something to step forward.

READ MORE: Shots in the suburbs as visitation zones return

Airport: No worries
“If you know anything about the case, contact Copenhagen Police. Do not confront the perpetrators,” Riad Tolba, a police spokesperson, told DR Nyheder.

The police have not revealed what the thieves stole from the handling company, nor what weapons were used. No-one was injured during the robbery.

The heist did not impact upon operations at Copenhagen Airport.



Latest News

Local
Three wanted for robbery at Copenhagen Airport
National
April Fools’ ploys: Did they put one past you?
National
Danish News in Brief: Political party wants Facebook to build wind turbines in Denmark
Local
Local News in Brief: Shots in the suburbs as visitation zones return

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved