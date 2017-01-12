Three wanted for robbery at Copenhagen Airport

The police are investigating the robbery of a handling company at Copenhagen Airport this morning.

The police found a burned-out black Mercedes near Kastrup Metro Station, which is believed to have been the getaway car used in the heist, and two to three perpetrators remain at large.

The police have yet to offer any description of the thieves, but have called for witnesses who may have seen something to step forward.

Airport: No worries

“If you know anything about the case, contact Copenhagen Police. Do not confront the perpetrators,” Riad Tolba, a police spokesperson, told DR Nyheder.

The police have not revealed what the thieves stole from the handling company, nor what weapons were used. No-one was injured during the robbery.

The heist did not impact upon operations at Copenhagen Airport.