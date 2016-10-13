Tivoli named second best amusement park in Europe

According to the 2019 Travelers Choice awards, published by US travel website TripAdvisor, Denmark ranks among the best countries in Europe to visit if you’re a fan of amusement parks.

Tivoli in Copenhagen was ranked second in Europe, behind just Puy du Fou in France, while three other Danish amusement parks made the top 20.

Legoland in Billund came in 13th, Faarup Sommerland in Blokhus was ranked 17th and Djurs Sommerland in Nimtofte came in at 20th.

Orlando bossing it

France dominated the list with four parks in the top 10 and five in the top 20, while Germany and the UK also had several entries to choose from.

Looking from a world perspective, the US (Orlando, Florida more specifically) was top of the pile.

Orlando has the top four amusement parks in the world, according to the ranking, while Tivoli came in 7th overall. No other Danish park make the global top 20.