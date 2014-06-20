Tivoli’s online casino is at the centre of a storm after a pensioner from Zealand, who has been described by his own family as an “alcoholic and depressed”, lost over half a million kroner late last year.

The man’s son has sent a letter to Tivoli’s chief executive, Lars Liebst, saying that they should take more responsibility for spotting and communicating with customers who are obviously spending and losing too much money, according to DR Nyheder.

“Why is there no alert system that my father in November and December 2015 played for a total of 500,000 kroner,” the son wrote.