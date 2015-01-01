Tour de France coming to Denmark

For decades now, Denmark has been known as a country that routinely produces outstanding cycling talent who compete on the biggest stages.

The Danes have long worked towards hosting the biggest cycling event of them all, the Tour de France, and now sensational news has emerged that their efforts have not been in vain.

Denmark will host the first three stages of the 2021 edition.

Big press conference imminent

Shortly, PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the capital’s mayor Frank Jensen, the business minister, Rasmus Jarlov, and Crown Prince Frederik will hold a press conference announcing the news, which has already been confirmed by Christian Prudhomme, the head of the Tour de France, who praised Danish cycling heritage.

“In Copenhagen there are more bicycles than people. This will be a story of a meeting between the biggest cycling race in the world and the cycling capital of the world,” Prudhomme told French media Europe 1.

Copenhagen time trial

Stage 1 of the iconic race will be a 13 km time trial on the streets of Copenhagen, while the second stage will begin in Roskilde and end up 190 km away in Nyborg, Funen – so the riders will be crossing the Great Belt Bridge.

Stage 3, the final stage to be held in Denmark before the race moves back to France, will start in Vejle and end up 170 km away in Sønderborg.

Prudhomme went on to mention that the first time the Tour de France had stages outside of France was in 1954, when Amsterdam hosted the first stage. The most recent jaunt outside France was in 2017, when the race started in Düsseldorf, Germany.