There is little doubt that the new city bridge Inderhavnsbroen, stretching across the city harbour from Nyhavn to Christianshavn, has endured its fair share of troubles. But that seems to be water under the bridge.

It’s early days, but new figures from Copenhagen Municipality shows that far more cyclists and pedestrians have been using it to cross the watery gap than anticipated.

The city had expected 3,000-7,000 cyclists would use the bridge on a daily basis, but at the moment there are about 11,000 cyclists crossing every weekday.