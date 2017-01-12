 Tourists trampling World Heritage site in Denmark – The Post

Tourists trampling World Heritage site in Denmark

Wadden Sea nature gem under pressure from thoughtless visitors

A vast and beautiful expanse (photo: Wadden Sea Centre)
August 8th, 2019 10:27 am| by Christian W

One of Denmark’s most beloved nature areas, Vadehavet (Wadden Sea), is under heavy duress due to the inconsiderate behaviour of tourists who visit the vulnerable site.

The UNESCO World Heritage site is hampered by visitors stomping around its vulnerable dunes, leaving dedicated paths and ignoring driving regulations, as well as letting their dogs barrel into sensitive habitats for migrating birds.

“I become furious inside. I think most people do it through ignorance, but some people know exactly what they are doing,” Hans Tonnesen, a nature guide with Tønder Municipality, told DR Nyheder.

“We’ve experienced people digging up rare plants – and for no good reason as they can’t thrive anywhere else.”

READ ALSO: Mayors seek UNESCO listing for Viking ring forts

Recent influx
The alarm bells are also sounding for Varde Municipality, the Danish Ornithological Society, the Danish Society for Nature Conservation and the Wadden Sea Centre.

One reason for the dilemma is a recent influx of tourists. Over the past decade, the number of overnight stays on the west coast of Denmark has shot up by a million.

Last year, Varde was the country’s second most popular destination – with both Danes and foreigners, and trailing only Copenhagen.

The Danish part of the Wadden Sea, the largest nature reserve in Denmark, is located in western Jutland and has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2009. The vast area stretches into Germany and the Netherlands.

A critical habitat for migrating birds (photo: Wadden Sea Centre)

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Echoes of Breivik as ‘Jihad Girl’ gets the big stage treatment
National
Tourists trampling World Heritage site in Denmark
National
Traffic noise an increasing burden in Danish homes 
National
Dissecting the stats: Adventurous Danes love a safari, but hate scuba

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved