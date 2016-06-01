 Towering above most: Copenhagen’s US football team ranked in Europe – The Post

Towering above most: Copenhagen’s US football team ranked in Europe

Copenhagen Towers ranked 17th in latest AFI poll

Europe’s top 20 (photo: AFI)
September 8th, 2017 4:33 pm| by Emma Barnett
Copenhagen’s very own US football team, the Copenhagen Towers, has made it onto the American Football International’s (AFI) European Top 20 rankings.

The Towers were ranked 17th in the rankings – which is based on input from a panel of a number of coaches throughout Europe.



“Denmark’s Copenhagen Towers have rebounded in the Danish league and dominated following their opening game loss to the Søllerød Gold Diggers,” AFI wrote.

“They trounced the Gold Diggers two weeks ago and look poised to challenge for the Danish title again.”

Upon hearing the news, the Towers tweeted: “Top20…! We’ve entered the European Top20 at #17 in the latest AFI ranking.”

READ MORE: Bleary-eyed in the office, late Sunday nights becoming the norm for Danish NFL fans

Razor-sharp challenge
The Towers were runners-up in the Mermaid Bowl (Denmark’s equivalent of the Superbowl), losing a close game 18-22 to the Triangle Razorbacks.

The Towers will go head-to-head against their nemesis, the Razorbacks, once again tomorrow at Vejle Athletics Stadium. Kickoff is at 14:00.

 

Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved