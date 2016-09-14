The Danish Association of Consulting Engineers (FRI) has lamented the government’s 2025 budget proposal for being lacklustre in terms of aid funds.

FRI has criticised the government’s plan for not reallocating surplus aid funds earmarked for asylum-seekers back to the development aid fund pool for future use.

“It is with some surprise that we once again see less money for genuine development,” said Henrik Garver, the CEO of FRI.