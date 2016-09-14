Contact us Advertise with us

Trade association: Give back funds to development aid

Aid funds are critical to developing nations and stemming the refugee flow

Built it, and they won't come (photo: iStock) Built it, and they won't come (photo: iStock)
September 2nd, 2016 3:13 pm| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish Association of Consulting Engineers (FRI) has lamented the government’s 2025 budget proposal for being lacklustre in terms of aid funds.

FRI has criticised the government’s plan for not reallocating surplus aid funds earmarked for asylum-seekers back to the development aid fund pool for future use.

“It is with some surprise that we once again see less money for genuine development,” said Henrik Garver, the CEO of FRI.



“It is precisely through good projects and capacity building that, among others, Danish consulting engineering companies provides intelligent technical solutions, consulting and design in the field of water and waste water, restoration, energy, roads, ports, railways and building of competent public authorities in order to reduce the number of migrants from the developing world.”

READ MORE: Asylum centres closing as arrival numbers fall

An overwhelming impact
The government set aside a considerable amount of development funds in order to handle the expected the cost of the continuing high numbers of asylum-seekers arriving to Denmark as part of the refugee crisis.

But earlier this week it emerged that the dwindling number of asylum-seekers coming to Denmark has prompted several municipalities to close down centres and cut staff.

Despite this, the government’s 2017 budget proposal indicated that it does not intend to transfer the surplus asylum funds back to the development aid, where they were originally intended for use.

“Creating projects funded by development aid ensures capacity building and lifts human resources in recipient countries,” said Garver.

“It brings new private jobs, promotes local entrepreneurship, creates business in the recipient countries while giving Denmark a strong international negotiating position and paving the way for Danish companies that want to thrive and contribute to growth in the world’s developing economies.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that some 30 percent of the total amount allocated to foreign development assistance by the Danish government was being spent in Denmark.

Related Posts


Latest News

Ninja in training (photo: iStock)
Team Ninja Warrior competition coming to Denmark
Built it, and they won't come (photo: iStock)
Trade association: Give back funds to development aid
The festival is taking place this weekend (photo: iStock)
Food galore this weekend in Copenhagen’s meatpacking district
Their wedding was like a scene out of a movie ... well, a documentary (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
Rufus Gifford, the US ambassador to Denmark: soon to be known as The Ambassador
Christiania's residents began tearing down the booths at 09:00 (photo: CADOK)
Christiania standing tall as residents tear down Pusher Street
The race takes traditionally place on the Den Helder shores in the Netherlands (photo: Tobias Klaus)
Danish car that uses no fuel, but is faster than the wind

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved