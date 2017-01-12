 Traffic noise an increasing burden in Danish homes  – The Post

Traffic noise an increasing burden in Danish homes 

Particularly those living in apartments are bothered 

Nothing like trying to get the kids to bed with choppers hammering past the house (photo: Pixabay)
August 7th, 2019 8:38 pm| by Christian W

You might know the feeling. Not being able to sleep with the windows open at night on a roasting summer night because of the noise outside. 

The honk of a car here, a police siren there, a bus blazing by, or perhaps the shrill shouting of some boozehound cycling home from their local bodega and after one too many Fernet Brancas. 

Well, join the party. 

Since 2000, the number of Danes bothered by traffic-related noise has more than doubled from 6 to 14 percent, according to a new report from the national institute of public health, Statens Institut forFolkesundhed. 

“The report doesn’t reveal the cause of the increase, but it could be connected to more traffic and cars on the roads. Another option could be that people have become more sensitive to traffic noise,” said Heidi Rosendahl, a co-author of the report. 

READ ALSO: Copenhagen among European ports with highest cruise ship pollution

Apartments apart
The figures are based on responses from 12,700 Danes, who pinpointed what they are bothered by in their homes. 

Interestingly, the report (download it here in Danish) also showed that people living in apartments were more bothered by traffic noise (22 percent) compared to those who reside in houses (10 percent).

Not surprisingly, therefore, the Copenhagen area has the highest percentage of people bothered by traffic noise at home (18 percent) in Denmark.

Despite all this, it is actually noisy neighbours who irk the Danes the most at home (17 percent), while the smell of wooden-burning stoves (8 percent) and tobacco-related smells (7 percent) also were a considerable menace.

Research indicates that noise from traffic can lead to a decline in mental and physical health.

(photo: SDU)

Related News



Latest News

National
Traffic noise an increasing burden in Danish homes 
National
Dissecting the stats: Adventurous Danes love a safari, but hate scuba
Local
Police appealing for witnesses following Copenhagen explosion
News
Panenka magic as FC Copenhagen escape Belgrade cauldron with 1-1 draw

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved